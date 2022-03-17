ONTARIO, Ore. — McLoughlin High School and Weston-McEwen High both had their track student-athletes competing Thursday, March 17, opposite 12 other teams in the Ontario Icebreaker.
Mac-Hi had Shaq Badillo place first in the boys shot put while Madi Perkins bested the girls javelin.
Caleb Sprenger topped the boys javelin for Weston-McEwen.
