MILTON-FREEWATER — Visiting Ontario kept the McLoughlin High School girls soccer team winless in Greater Oregon League play the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 23, after notching a 4-2 victory at Shockman Field.

The Tigers raised their league record to 4-1 and overall mark to 4-7.

Mac-Hi is 0-4-1 and 6-5-1.

Itzel Hernandez put Ontario on the board at 7:56 after spinning around a Pioneers' defender at the top of the 18-yard box and rocketing a top-shelf shot past Mac-Hi goalie Ruby Jaimes.

The Tigers added a goal early in the second half before Mac-Hi's Sinai Martinez hammered in a penalty kick at 48:30.

Ontario put the match out of reach with two more goals later in half two.

The Pioneers' final goal was tallied by Gisselle Ruiz at 76:49.

Saturday's match was the last home encounter for Mac-Hi seniors Rosie Velasco, Michelle Torres, and Cynthia Munoz.

The Pioneers play at Baker on Monday.

