UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team snapped its four-game skid Saturday, Dec. 10, as the Pioneers wrapped up their weekend in the Columbia River Clash with a 59-26 victory over Grant Union.
Rylee Herndon finished the day with a game-high 17 points, eight rebounds and eight steals for the Pioneers (2-4 record) while teammate Madi Perkins added 10 points, Caity Barnhart had 8 points, Addison Brown 6, Miley Rhoads 5, Ivonne Lopez, 4, Aisling Giguiere 4, Addy Banks 2, Johana Martinez 2, Abigail Perkins 1.
They went to halftime up 33-9 and soon put the game out of reach.
"It felt good to get back in the win column," Pioneers coach Alexis Perez said. "I felt it was a big confidence booster for my girls."
The Pioneers next play Wednesday, Dec. 14, as they host La Grande with the opening tip scheduled around 6 p.m.
They look to build off a satisfying finish to the Columbia River Clash as they made short work on Grant Union.
"My guards played exceptionally well in our press, which helped us dictate the pace of play," Perez said. "Rylee Herndon was huge for us tonight, the best I’ve seen her play.
"Rylee caused chaos all game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.