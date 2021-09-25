ONTARIO, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's girls soccer team suffered its second loss of the season the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Pioneers surrendered a penalty kick as they dropped their Greater Oregon League opener to the host Tigers, 1-0.
Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez blamed the loss in part on a slow start.
"The team couldn't connect passes and was not making runs," Martinez said. "That is often common after a three-and-a-half-hour bus ride."
The Pioneers managed five shots at goal in the first half to Ontario's four.
"During half(time), we had a talk about how we needed to fix some things," Martinez said. "We did some adjustments in the roster and the second half was all us."
The Pioneers were awarded an indirect kick in the final minute of play after a Tigers' foul, Martinez said. Alicia Carranza took the shot outside the 18-yard mark and found the net despite a deflection on the part of the Ontario keeper, Martinez said.
But the potential equalizer was disallowed because the referee did not see the Tigers' goalie deflect the ball, Martinez said.
Mac-Hi had nine shots at goal in the second half compared with just three for Ontario.
"We continued to hustle and pressure them all game long, but couldn't seem to find the net," Martinez said.
The Pioneers (6-2 record) play at La Grande on Tuesday.
