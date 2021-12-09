UMATILLA, Ore. — Emma Leber scored a game-high 20 points for McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team here Thursday, Dec. 9, and teammate Darby Rhoads added 13 as the Pioneers opened their season with a 53-28 victory over Irrigon in the Columbia River Clash.
The Pioneers were up 30-19 lead by halftime after their defense had limited Irrigon to three baskets in the first quarter.
Leber started out 5-for-5 from the field along with her first three free-throws, and they never looked back.
Madi Perkins wound up with another 9 points, Ivonne Lopez had 6, Ruby Jaimes 4, and Rylee Herndon chipped in a fourth quarter free-throw as the Pioneers put the game out of reach.
They will stick around here this weekend as the Clash continues with Mac-Hi playing Friday against Riverside, starting at 6 p.m., before facing host Umatilla on Saturday at 4.
