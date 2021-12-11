UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team picked up two more wins over the weekend here in the Columbia River Clash, and the Pioneers upped their record this season to 3-0.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the Pioneers held off Riverside in a hard-fought 41-37 victory.
Mandi Perkins was the top scoring Pioneer with 16 points while teammate Emma Leber had 14, Darby Rhoads added 5, Ivonne Lopez 4, Ruby Jaimes 2.
They went to the fourth quarter up 28-26, but prevailed.
"Our girls found a way to battle through a physical game to come out on top," Pioneers coach Chris Bryant said. "Coach (Clair) Costello always has their girls ready to play a tough, physics style of basketball and it took us a little time to adjust to the speed they can play with.
"I was proud of the girls for the energy they showed and the grit they played with."
Saturday then saw the Pioneers rally past host Umatilla, 42-36.
Rhoads put up 20 points, Leber had 10, Madi Perkins had 5, Jaimes 4, Rylee Herndon 2, Lopes 1.
They went to the fourth quarter down 29-27, but came away victorious.
"Our girls again showed a lot of grit and toughness to get a tough win," Bryant said. "Three road games in three days to start our season made our legs a little tired, but our girls dug deep to pull out the game in the fourth quarter.
"Coach (Marisa) Gonzalez has done a great job improving the Umatilla program, and we look forward to seeing them again down the road.
"Darby Rhoads played fantastic leading the team in scoring while also guarding Taylor Durfey for a large portion of the game because Emma Leber was in foul trouble.
"We’re glad to be walking out of the tournament 3-0 and having a few days to rest up before we head to Riverside for a rematch with the Pirates next Saturday."
