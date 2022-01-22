MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team rallied to make its Friday, Jan. 21, matchup with Greater Oregon League rival La Grande anybody's game after three quarters as the Pioneers only trailed 28-25.
But the final minutes saw La Grande hold them off, handing Mac-Hi a 42-31 loss.
Darby Rhoads finished as the top scoring Pioneer with 10 points while their overall record slipped to 6-5, including a 1-2 mark in the league.
They went to the second quarter down 14-3 before tying things up by halftime, but La Grande would prevail in the closing minutes.
The Pioneers look to bounce back Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they host Stanfield with the opening tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
