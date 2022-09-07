MILTON-FREEWATER — Four goals by Angel Castillo and a dominating defense helped McLoughlin High School's varsity boys soccer team stay undefeated Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the Pioneers crushed La Grande in an 8-0 rout.
The Pioneers (3-0 record) also had Giovanni Sandoval scoring twice while Almikar Garcia tallied a goal and an assist, and Tomas Garcia chipped their other goal as Adrian Tincoco, Danny Gonzalez, Romario Garcia and Johan Banderas each contributed an assist.
It all started with Angel Castillo scoring in the third minute.
"Overall, great game," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "Well played. We moved the ball well. Things are working out for us so far."
Next, the Pioneers will hit the road Friday, Sept. 9, for a match in Phoenix, Oregon.
Saturday will then see the Pioneers in Henley, Oregon.
"We are playing more as a team," coach Garcia said Tuesday. "Our midfield did amazing recovering the ball. Romario Garcia did a great job helping his teammates with that as well as Almikar Garcia and Johan Banderas, helping up front.
"We had freshman Adrian Tinoco, who fit well with the team, and put lots of effort for his team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.