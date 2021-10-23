MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's boys soccer team clinched an undisputed Greater Oregon League championship the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 23, with a 4-0 victory over Ontario at Shockman Field.

Angel Castillo scored two goals and assisted on another as the Pioneers, No. 7 in the latest OSAA rankings, raised their league and overall records to 4-0-1 and 9-2-1, respectively.

The Tigers slipped to 2-2-1 in the GOL and 5-4-3 overall.

Castillo set up teammate Gio Sandoval for the game's first goal with 11:32 elapsed in the first half, and added one of his own at the 19:02 mark.

The Pioneers led 2-0 at halftime.

Castillo tallied his second goal of the match nine-and-a-half minutes after intermission and Sean Molina completed the scoring on a penalty kick at 65:40.

Seniors Daniel Flores and Leo Rodriguez competed in their final regular-season home match and were honored at halftime of Saturday's match.

Mac-Hi hosts Baker Monday at 5 p.m.

Tags

Load comments