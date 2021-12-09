UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team opened its season with a dominating performance here Thursday, Dec. 9, as the Pioneers more than doubled up on Irrigon for a 57-25 victory in the Columbia River Clash.
All of the 11 Pioneers saw at least 10 minutes of action as Isaac Earls led the way with a game-high 14 points while teammate Michael Doherty had 10, Shaq Badillo grabbed a team-best six rebounds, and Almikar Garcia made three steals on defense.
The Pioneers had a 24-13 lead by halftime, and continued pulling away.
"I was pleased with our effort," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "Our shots were not falling, but we were able to attack the basket and create separation through our defensive effort."
The Pioneers are back at it here this weekend with the Clash having them play Friday night against Riverside, starting at 7:30 p.m., before they face host Umatilla on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
