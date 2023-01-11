RICHLAND — McLoughlin High's girls basketball team fell to Liberty Christian, 40-27, in a non-league game here on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Pioneers outscored the Patriots 10-5 in the first quarter, but Liberty Christian rallied in the second for a 21-15 halftime lead and took the victory.
"We battled hard," Mac-Hi coach Alexis Perez said. "The whole game was close until we ran out of steam in the fourth. Super proud of the mental toughness my group showed today. Tough loss to take, but we definitely got better!"
Madi Perkins led the Pioneers with seven points, with Johanna Martinez scoring six.
Mac-Hi next hosts Riverside on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.