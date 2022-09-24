BURNS, Ore. — McLoughlin High's football team made the drive to Burns on Friday night, Sept. 23, and suffered a 39-0 defeat.
"Long, quiet trip home," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "We went to the game pretty evenly matched up, and felt good about it. I, for one, am not happy with the outcome especially with how we made big strides last Friday versus Ontario. We went from two steps forward and quickly went two steps back.
"We had way to many mental mistakes that allowed Burns to score," he said. "From various defensive offsides calls to poor open-field tackling.
"On offense, we have to finish our routes and run them 100% every time and expect the ball will be coming their way."
Mac-Hi quarterback Nathan Estrada finished 9 for 30 for 105 yards and two interceptions.
Tregyn Quigg had six carries for 16 yards with a fumble, and five receptions for 81 yards.
Malique Cews had two Mac-Hi rushes for 11 yards, and two receptions for 22 yards, with Kyle Konrad making four receptions for 27 yards.
The Pioneers next have a bye before going to Nyssa on Oct. 7.
"We will go into our bye week looking in the mirror to see who we are and what we are trying to realistically trying to accomplish," coach Estrada said, "and put a plan together on how we are going to finish our second half of the season on a strong, positive note as a team."
