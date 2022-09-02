MILTON-FREEWATER — Angel Castillo, Giovanniu Sandoval and Almikar Garcia each scored a goal for McLoughlin High School's varsity boys soccer team Thursday, Sept. 1, as the Pioneers held off Riverside for a 3-1 victory in their first Eastern Oregon League match of the season.
Castillo had scored five goals Tuesday for the Pioneers (2-0-0 overall) in their season opener, a non-league match against Pendelton, and then he gave them an early first-half lead on Riverside.
They paced Riverside the rest of the way.
"It was a great game," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said, "intense all the way to the end.
"Danny Gonzales ended up making a couple of key saves for us."
The Pioneers next play Tuesday. Sept. 6, hosting La Grande for a non-league match starting at 6:30 p.m.
Castillo sparked the Pioneers attack on Riverside.
"We scored our first goal during the first half," coach Garcia said. "Angel Castillo tried a few times, and was successful putting the first one in. That is how the first half ended.
"Second half, we scored again. Giovanny Sandoval scored, making it 2-0."
Riverside managed a late rally, but the Pioneers would prevail.
"About eight minutes left, we kind of relaxed and slowed," coach Garcia said. "They scored on a long ball. Our defense was not paying attention, and the score was 2-1. But then almost at the end, Almikar Garcia scored the third one for us.
"Overall, it was a good intense game. Romario Garcia did amazing in the half, with Almikar Garicia as well, and Angel Castillo."
