MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's boys basketball team won a double-overtime thriller, 49-44, over visiting Riverside on Tuesday night, Feb. 14, to open the Eastern Oregon League District tournament.
For the Pioneers, Almikar Garcia hit a 3-pointer to tie things up in the first overtime, and Raj Singh scored six of his team-high 21 points in the second OT session to help Mac-Hi to the win.
Ismael Marque led the Pioneers with 10 rebounds as Mac-Hi won the rebounding battle 47-25.
"The game was close due to 20 turnovers by the Pioneers.
"It is playoffs, we just have to win and advance to the next game," Mac-Hi coach Tavis Crittenden said.
