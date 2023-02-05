NYSSA, Ore. — McLoughlin High's boys basketball team followed a 64-45 Eastern Oregon League loss at Burns on Friday night, Feb. 3, with a 58-49 EOL victory over Nyssa here on Saturday.
"That was the best game we played all year, and guys really responded after we challenged them following Friday night's loss," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said following the victory over the Bulldogs. "Nyssa was in second place in our league and we beat them on their senior night."
Mac-Hi was led by Alejandro Sandoval’s 21 points, and Raj Singh followed with 18.
"The boys really brought a ton of energy, which was crucial being on a long overnight road trip," Crittenden said.
On Friday night, "We played them tough, but a few mental lapses on defense really cost us," he said.
Singh led the Pioneers with 10 points and Sandoval scored nine.
"We got a couple players back that will help us going forward once they get used to playing together again," Crittenden said. "Burns is the best team in our league and they played like it."
Mac-Hi next goes to Riverside on Tuesday.
