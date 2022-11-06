MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's boys soccer team will be at Portland's Lewis & Clark College on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and face Riverdale in the semifinals of the Oregon Class 3A/2A/1A state championships, per information on the Oregon School Activities Association Web site.
The Pioneers, who possess a No. 7 OSAA ranking and 15-2 record, earned their semifinal berth on Saturday, Nov. 5, after a shootout triumph over second-ranked Catlin Gabel in Portland.
Mac-Hi and Catlin Gabel ended regulation play and two overtime periods tied at 1-1 before the Pioneers prevailed by four penalty kicks to two.
Mac-Hi's Tuesday opponent — like Catlin Gabel — is a member of Special District 1 and the Coastal Range League, is ranked third in the latest OSAA ladder, and sports a 14-2 mark.
Riverdale tied top-ranked Oregon Episcopal atop the league standings during the regular season with an 8-1 record.
The Pioneers will bring an eight-match winning streak into the contest. The Mavericks have won six straight including a forfeit.
