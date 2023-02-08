BOARDMAN, Ore. — McLoughlin High's boys basketball team defeated Riverside, 45-17, here on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
"It was a great night as it was Riverside's senior night," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "The boys played really good team defense, holding the top two scorers for Riverside to a combined four points.
"The game was very methodical and Riverside threw out a bunch of zone defenses, and our players responded with patience," he said.
Alejandro Sandoval led Mac-Hi with 14 points, and Giovanny Sandoval had 10 rebounds to lead the Pioneers.
Mac-Hi next hosts Umatilla on Thursday.
