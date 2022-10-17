McLoughlin High's boys soccer team took a road trip to eastern Oregon, and brought home a 5-1 victory over Nyssa on Friday, Oct. 14, as well as a 5-0 win over Four Rivers.
"Against Nyssa, we played a competitive team that kept attacking and finally ended up scoring a goal," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "Our mistake from one of our defenders, (and) they took advantage."
Mac-Hi's Cristian Hernandez was in goal, and had at least five goals.
"(He) looked very solid, I was a bit nervous, but at the end he did a great job," Garcia said. "We played a very aggressive, physical team that."
Angel Castillo scored three goals for the Pioneers against Nyssa, with Almikar Garcia and Geovanny Sandoval getting a goal apiece.
The Pioneers did emerge from Friday's win over Nyssa with a few injuries, but they were able to return for Saturday's match, Garcia said.
Against Four Rivers, "our game went well," he said. "We moved the ball like we are supposed to. The field was in a bit of bad shape, (it was) not wide enough (with tall) grass, and muddy, but we did end up adjusting. A few players did an amazing job passing and recovering for us. Angel Alvarez on defense, Romario Garcia midfield, (and) Almikar Garcia and Angel Castillo midfield.
"Also on defense, Tomas Garcia did great on both games," Garcia said.
In Saturday's Four Rivers match, Angel Castillo and Almikar Garcia scored two goals apiece, and Romario Garcia had a goal.
Mac-Hi's final regular-season matches are against Irrigon, at home on Friday and at Irrigon on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.