UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team tallied back-to-back wins this weekend at the Columbia River Clash, finishing with a victory in its consolation championship Saturday, Dec. 10.
After starting this season with four straight losses, including their first-round matchup Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Clash against Stanfield, the Pioneers turned things around despite having a several varsity regulars sidelined by illness.
The shorthanded Pioneers got back on track Friday, when they knocked off Riverside in a 46-31 defeat.
Back at it the following afternoon for a consolation title, the Pioneers upended Irrigon in a 36-25 victory.
"Our defense and rebounding really stepped this week," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said.
The Pioneers next play Wednesday, Dec. 14, as they host La Grande with the opening tip scheduled around 7:30 p.m.
They aim to keep the momentum from their weekend in Umatilla.
On Friday, the Pioneers dominated Riverside.
Giovanny Sandoval led the Pioneers with 10 points and seven rebounds while teammate Malique Crews added 9 points, Rajdeep Singh had 7 points, Tomas Garcia and Cooper Waltermire each had 6, Angel Alvarez 5, Ismael Marquez 3.
They kept Riverside scoreless well into the second quarter and went to halftime up 23-5.
Riverside managed to cut its deficit to single digits in the final minutes, but the Pioneers prevailed on clutch shooting.
"Angel Alvarez and Cooper Waltermire hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to ice the game," Crittenden said.
The Pioneers followed up Saturday with another victory against Irrigon.
Singh led the Pioneers with 11 points, Garcia had 9, Waltermire 7, David Hernandez 4, Sandoval 3, and Marquez made a basket while grabbing seven rebounds.
The Pioneers kept Irrigon scoreless in the second quarter, building a 20-7 lead by halftime, and they held on to the end.
"Irrigon was averaging 65 points a game at the tournament, and we held them to 25," Crittenden said. "(It's) a testament to how hard our boys are working on that end."
