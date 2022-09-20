MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's girls soccer team enjoyed a 2-0 victory over visiting Echo/Stanfield on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
"It was a great finish today," Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. "We had 26 shots a goal and a lot of them could of been goals, but the keeper stopped them or we were just bit shy.
"Echo/Stanfield had three total shots on us," he said. "We played down to their level in the first half and then made some adjustment in the second, and that was where the goals came from."
Kaedynce Herndon and Madi Perkins scored Mac-Hi's goals in the win.
"Overall, we did great," Martinez said.
Mac-Hi next hosts Nyssa on Friday and Four Rivers on Saturday.
