UMATILLA — McLoughlin High's girls basketball team picked up a 36-31 Eastern Oregon League win over Umatilla here on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Pioneers came out strong, leading the Vikings 13-6 after the first quarter and 23-10 at halftime.
Umatilla pulled closer in the second half but couldn't catch up to Mac-Hi.
Madi Perkins and Abi Perkins each scored 12 points to lead the Pioneers to the victory.
"Tough-fought, hard game for our team!" Mac-Hi coach Alexis Perez said. "We came out shooting superb. Our first half was, overall, great.
"But fair play to them, they came out in the second half and caused us to turn the ball over," he said. "This game was a lot closer than it should have been, but it was good for my young team to go through some adversity and pull this one out."
The Pioneers host Vale at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
