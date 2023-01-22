MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's girls dropped an Eastern Oregon League basketball game to Burns, 46-17, on Friday night, before taking 47-24 loss to Nyssa on Saturday.
Madi Perkins led the Pioneers with seven points against Burns.
"We struggled in this game," Mac-Hi coach Alexis Perez said. "We played super out of control and were overall just out of it. Burns was a tough team, but we could have definitely played a lot better than we did."
Abi Perkins scored six to lead Mac-Hi against Nyssa, with Madi Perkins and Johana Martinez each scoring five.
"After having a tough day overall yesterday, it was good to see my team bounce back the way they did," Perez said. "Nyssa is a super-tough team and we came out and fought. They have a big that is really talented, and my girls stepped up and played physical for most of the game."
The Pioneers next go to Umatilla on Tuesday.
