MILTON-FREEWATER — Both McLoughlin and La Grande entered a non-league girls soccer contest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with identical 5-0-1 records.
Both ranked high in the latest OSAA poll. The Pioneers were No. 2 in the Class 3A/2A/1A rankings and the Tigers checked in fifth among 4A schools.
Mac-Hi was on a five-match winning streak going in and had won its previous three outings by shutout.
But when the final whistle sounded, the Tigers headed home after a 4-0 victory at the Grove Soccer Complex.
The visitors scored their first goal when forward Paige Allen took advantage of a freed-up opportunity in front of the Pioneers' goal and banged a close-in shot past Mac-Hi keeper Ruby Jaimes in the fourth minute.
Sophia Petty had two chances to double the La Grande advantage, but a left-footed boot at the top of the box sailed over the cross bar at the 11-minute mark and a 25-yard straight-on try one minute later was secured by Jaimes.
The Tigers' Rylie Huddleston positioned herself on the door step of the Mac-Hi goal in the 20th minute, only to be denied by Jaimes.
The Pioneers' Caitlin Barnhart launched a free kick on goal from just inside the midfield stripe at the 29-minute mark. But La Grande goalie Lyndie Isaacson reached up high for a two-handed save that preserved the Tigers' edge.
Jaimes exited the match in the 30th minute due to injury, La Grande cashed in five minutes later, and took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Barnhart had another chance to get the Pioneers on the board from 30 yards straight out, but Isaacson stepped up for another save.
La Grande tallied twice more to produce the final margin of difference.
Mac-Hi's next match is Thursday at Riverside.
