LA GRANDE, Ore. — McLoughin High School's varsity girls basketball team was handed its fifth straight loss Tuesday, Jan. 3, at La Grande High, as the Pioneers fell in a 53-15 rout.
The Pioneers left with their record this season at 2-9.
They look to bounce back Friday when they head to Vale for their first Eastern Oregon League matchup this year.
Abi Perkins was their top scorer Tuesday, chalking up 6 points, while teammate Madi Perkins had 5 points, and Caity Barnhart had 2 as Rylee Herndon and Johana Martinez each converted a shot from the free-throw line.
The Pioneers finished the first quarter only down 13-6, but La Grande shut them out the rest of the half.
La Grande would put the game out of reach by the start of the third quarter, with the Pioneers in a 37-6 hole.
"Strong start to the game," Pioneers coach Alexis Perez said. "We battled tough throughout the game. We just had a few spurts of turnovers that took the game away from us.
"We had a lot of great looks — just couldn’t score."
