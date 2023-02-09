MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a 47-14 victory over Umatilla in Eastern Oregon League action on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The Pioneers, who won at Umatilla by a 36-31 count on Jan. 24, ended regular-season play with their fifth win of the 2022-23 campaign.
Mac-Hi will either have a bye as the fourth seed into the postseason or host Umatilla next week as the No. 5 seed.
Mac-Hi led 9-2 after one quarter on Thursday as three of its players reached the scoring column. Rylee Herndon led the Pioneers with four points, Madi Perkins had three, and Johana Martinez contributed a pair of free throws.
Perkins scored nine points in the second quarter, including back-to-back transition layups midway through the period, that ended a 12-0 Mac-Hi surge.
The Pioneers did not allow a Vikings' field goal until the 1:17 mark of period two — an Alyssa Bow 3-pointer.
Mac-Hi led 22-5 at halftime.
The Pioneers continued to add to their lead in the second half before coasting home with the 33-point triumph.
Perkins ended up with 16 points while Herndon and Ivonne Lopez drained 10 apiece.
"The emotions of Senior Night kicked in for us," Mac-Hi coach Alexis Perez said. "Everyone stepped up and stayed on the gas pedal. Overall, it was a great game."
Senior players Lopez and Star Badillo were honored during pre-game ceremonies.
