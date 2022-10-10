NYSSA, Ore. — McLoughlin High took a short-handed football squad to Nyssa on Friday, Oct. 7, for an Eastern Oregon League game, and fell, 68-6.
"This game was definitely different in comparison to the rest of the season," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "Only one senior traveled with the team. A couple juniors and sophomore were also left behind. We ended taking a freshmen/sophmore team to Nyssa with a couple of juniors and one senior.
"We lost 68-6, not because our young guys don’t have heart, but because of the inexperience, and that’s OK because from what I see week-in and week-out, I truly believe that we can keep up with anyone in the league once we are more experienced," he said. "Everywhere we go, our boys get commended for their no-quit and sportsmanship. Also, always complimented in what they see. And how good our team will be in the near future. The future is bright."
Mac-Hi quarterback Nathan Estrada finished 6 for 28 passing for 59 yards, and three interceptions.
Estrada found Kyle Konrad for an 18-yard touchdown pass, one of Konrad's two receptions, while Judah Elliott had a catch for 14 yards, and John Koklich had a catch for 10 yards, and freshman Landon Gareis had two receptions for 10 yards.
Mac-Hi hosts Vale on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.