NYSSA, Ore. — A shorthanded McLoughlin's softball team suffered a pair of Eastern Oregon League losses to Nyssa here on Saturday, April 29.
The Pioneers dropped the opener, 11-1, and the nightcap, 15-5.
"These were two tough loses for us, we only had nine players in the first game and players playing out of positions," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "It's tough when your starting shortstop/pitcher and catcher were out of town. We only gave up one hit, but with (pitcher Aisling) Giguiere having knee issues her control was really off today, and it didn't help that we had 10 players left on base and only scored one run.
"But we did have a few bright spots," he said. "Caity Barnhart came in from shortstop to take over for Giguiere on the mound and did a pretty good job for not having pitched since she was 10 years old.
"Kayla Chaney had two hits and has been seeing the ball pretty good the past few games," Vera said. "The girls played hard and didn't give up.
"In the second game, Barnhart started on the rubber, but gave way to Giguiere after Aisling had some work done on her knee after the first game and felt fine to get back to pitching.
"Then, (Avah) Carper had injured her hand, so I had to move Barnhart to catcher and Carper to first base after (Maritza) Ruvalcalba got ill during the game.
"We just didn't have any luck on our side today," he said. "We were able to score six runs and Chaney again had two hits. Giguiere finished the game and fought through the pain to try and give us a chance for a split, but we just couldn't get the bats really going.
The coaching staff was proud of all the girls for fighting through both games and did the best they could," Vera said.
The Pioneers are now 1-5 in EOL play, 8-8 overall, as they head to a single game at Riverside on Tuesday.
"We hope to be at full strength," Vera said.
