TOUCHET — McLoughlin High's baseball team eked out a 14-13 victory over Touchet on Saturday, May 6, in a non-league game.
"It was a maintenance game for us before our tiebreaker against Pomeroy on Monday," Redhawks coach John Brown said. "The guys rattled the bats and had one of our highest scoring games this year."
Touchet has a Southeast 1B League fourth-place tiebreaker against Pomeroy at 4 p.m. on Monday at DeSales' field in Walla Walla. The winner advances to a district play-in game against Wellpinit at Ritzville on Tuesday.
The Pioneers' regular season continues Monday, when Burns comes to Milton-Freewater for a twin bill at noon, before Riverside comes to town on Wednesday for a single game.
On Saturday, Mac-Hi plated two first-inning runs, and took a 6-0 lead in the second before the Redhawks scored four second-inning runs and took a 10-6 lead with a six-run third.
The teams traded fourth-inning runs before the Pioneers erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning and a 14-11 lead.
Touchet rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't get the tying run home.
Mac-Hi outhit the Redhawks 9-5, but committed five errors to Touchet's four.
Javier Esparza and Adrian Camarena each had two Pioneers hits, with Esparza knocking in three Mac-Hi runs.
Inri Mendoza had two Redhawks hits, along with three RBI.
