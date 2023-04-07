MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's boys took a 3-1 tennis victory over Riverside here on Friday, April 7, while the Pioneer girls played the Pirates to a 3-all tie.
"Some girls were gone for the week for FBLA, some of the new girls had to step up and play up today," Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. "I was really proud how they stepped up to the challenge and got their nerves out playing their first singles match."
In girls singles play, Pioneers Isaira Diaz and Bella Quist took losses before Mac-Hi's Esmeralda Perez picked up an 8-0 match over her Riverside foe.
Pioneer Ava Arredondo lost her singles match before doubles play, with Mac-Hi's Kaylee Bower and Avery Lewis, and Jocelyne Arroyo and Coral Quist both picking up 8-2 victories.
In boys singles, Pioneers Bryan Garcia took an 8-6 win, and Diego Ledezma lost.
In doubles, Mac-Hi's Connor Batchelor and Bryan Garcia won, 8-1, and Bryan Martinez and Ledezma won, 8-2.
The Pioneers are next slated to go to La Grande on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.