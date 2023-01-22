MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's boys suffered a pair of Eastern Oregon League basketball losses on the Pioneers' court over the weekend.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Mac-Hi played a tough first half against Burns before falling, 49-29.
On Saturday, Nyssa won a heartbreaker, 39-38.
On Friday night, the Pioneers trailed Burns by four before running out of gas in the second half.
Raj Singh and Alejandro Sandoval each scored 12 points for Mac-Hi, but the Pioneers struggled to find scoring beyond those two with the rest of the team only scoring five combined points.
"Burns is undefeated in league play and ranked in the top 10 in state. and played like it," Mac-Hi coach Tavis Crittenden said.
On Saturday, the Pioneers had three chances to win the game at the end, and missed all three shots, Crittenden said.
Mac-Hi's Singh led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Almikar Garcia with eight points.
The Pioneers shot two free throws in the game, compared to Nyssa’s 18, "and that turned out to be the difference," Crittenden said.
Mac-Hi next go to Umatilla on Tuesday.
