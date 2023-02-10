MILTON-FREEWATER — Umatilla ventured here on Thursday, Feb. 9, and completed a home-and-home sweep of McLoughlin High School with a 56-46 victory to put a damper on an otherwise festive Senior Night celebration.
The Pioneers hung with the Vikings early and trailed just 17-14 after one quarter.
Raj Singh and Alejandro Sandoval kept the home team close in period one with seven and five points, respectively.
Emilio Jaimez set a positive tone for the Vikings at the outset of the second quarter with back-to-back baskets from 3-point distance, and Mike Montez added a trey of his own at the five-minute mark to vault Umatilla to a 26-14 advantage.
The disparity grew to 21, 35-14, on an R.J. Estrada 3 with 2:14 left before Mac-Hi's Cooper Waltermire sank a free throw at the 1:59 mark to end an 18-0 Viking blitz.
Almikar Garcia claimed Mac-Hi's lone field of the period — a trey with 1:21 to go.
The Vikings, despite an 8-2 Pioneer surge to end the quarter, went to halftime up by 15, 37-22.
Waltermire opened the third quarter with five points — a deuce and a triple — to cut the deficit to 10, 37-27.
But Estrada ended the brief Pioneer spurt with a 3 with 5:49 on the clock.
Garcia closed the gap to eight, 40-32, on a straight-on 3 with 39 seconds to go.
The Pioneers made it an eight-point spread a second time, 45-37, on a Singh trifecta with 5:35 remaining in the final period.
Sandoval completed a 3-point play 35 seconds later that brought the score to 48-40.
But that would prove to be Mac-Hi's final hurrah.
Singh ended up with a team-high 17 points and Garcia had 11.
The game was the final regular-season home encounter for Pioneer seniors Waltermire, Tomas Garcia and Rafael Flores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.