PORTLAND — On to Hillsboro!
McLoughlin High School’s boys soccer team earned a berth in this weekend’s Class 3A/2A/1A championship match by defeating Riverdale, 3-0, in semifinal action on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Lewis & Clark College.
The Pioneers, who improved to 16-2 on the season after registering their ninth straight win, will face either top-ranked Oregon Episcopal or No. 5 St. Mary’s of Medford on Saturday at Liberty High School.
Tuesday’s triumph was Mac-Hi’s second postseason conquest over a top-five opponent.
The Pioneers stunned second-seeded Catlin Gabel last Saturday in a quarterfinal shootout before blanking the No. 3 Mavericks.
Riverdale, which had a six-match winning streak snapped, saw its season conclude with a final record of 14-3.
A time for Saturday’s championship match hasn’t yet been set.
