MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's boys soccer team ended the game early with an 8-0 Eastern Oregon League victory over Umatilla on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
"We played a solid game with lots of great passes, crosses and keeping the ball," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "These games are good to practice and get confidence and trust in each other, and the most great thing is the teammates thinking about others, making them feel like they belong and pass the ball so they can score a goal."
Almikar Garcia had a great night for Mac-Hi with three goals and an assist, Romario Garcia also had three goals and an assist, Johan Banderas scored one goal, and Giovanni Sandoval had a goal.
"Excellent game again," coach Garcia said. "Lots of shots on goal, a few hit the cross bar. We need to keep playing this way in order to keep going, the playoffs are coming soon and our style of play is not consistent. Hope this 10-day break will work on a few details to keep us going."
Mac-Hi, now 9-2 overall, now has a break before playing at Nyssa on Oct. 14.
Jose Garcia Mac-Hi boys
