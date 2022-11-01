MILTON-FREEWATER — Tuesday, Nov. 1's Oregon Class 3A/2A/1A boys soccer match pitting the McLoughlin High School Pioneers against the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs featured two hot teams.
The Pioneers, champions of Special District 6 with a 9-1 mark, sported a 13-2 overall record and were riding a six-match winning streak.
UVC, runners-up in Special District 4, was unbeaten in its last nine outings and entered the round-of-16 tussle 11-1-2.
What figured to be a hotly-contested game proved to be anything but.
Angel Castillo scored four goals and booted three assists as Mac-Hi splashed its way to an 8-0 victory at the Grove Soccer Complex.
Almikar Garcia contributed a hat trick and two assists to the Pioneer cause while Romario Garcia added a goal and three assists.
Mac-Hi goes to Catlin Gabel in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
