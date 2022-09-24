MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's boys soccer team improved its Special District 5 record to 3-0 and overall mark to 6-1 after an 8-nil victory over Four Rivers on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Grove Soccer Complex.
The Pioneers began their weekend on Friday with a 5-1 triumph over Nyssa.
Angel Castillo posted a hat trick and an assist while Adrian Camarena and Almikar Garcia tallied two goals apiece in Saturday's conquest.
Romario Garcia, aided by a Castillo run and pass from the midfield, placed Mac-Hi in the scoring column in the sixth minute.
Camarena, off a midfield boot by Gio Sandoval, doubled the margin to 2-0 at the 16-minute mark.
Castillo broke free for an unassisted goal moments later and Diego Corona sent a through ball from midfield to Camarena in the 19th minute that resulted in the Pioneers' fourth goal.
Castillo, set up by Corona, made it 5-0 in minute 27.
Almikar Garcia buried a penalty kick in the 34th minute, then set the stage for Castillo's third tally of the afternoon to complete a dominant first-half performance by the home team.
Almikar Garcia ended the match due to the mercy rule in the 54th minute.
"The match went well," Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. "Overall, we performed well and moved the ball well."
Mac-Hi's next match is Monday, Sept. 26 against Weiser, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.