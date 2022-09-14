MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's boys and girls soccer matches at Umatilla, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, were postponed due to poor air quality, according to Arnie Alvarez, Mac-Hi athletic director.
The matches have been rescheduled for Oct. 1, per a Mac-Hi Facebook post.
The Lady Pioneers (2-0-1) play at Echo-Stanfield on Friday at 5 p.m.
Both teams host Nyssa on Sept. 23.
