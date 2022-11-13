HILLSBORO — The seventh-seeded McLoughlin High School boys soccer team battled top-ranked Oregon Episcopal every step of the way during the championship match of the Oregon Class 3A/2A/1A state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Liberty High School.
But in the end, the favored Aardvarks nosed their way to a 2-0, second-half lead and held on for a 2-1 victory over the gallant Pioneers.
Oregon Episcopal scored a goal in each half before Almikar Garcia struck for Mac-Hi's only tally of the night. Romario Garcia authored a centering pass that Almikar Garcia one-timed into the lower right-hand portion of the Aardvarks' net at 74:16.
Pioneers' goalie Danny Gonzalez did his part to keep his team in contention. The sophomore keeper registered five saves.
Almikar Garcia was selected the Pioneers' Player of the Game. He fired three shots in the match, all of them on goal.
Oregon Episcopal outshot the Pioneers 16-6 — 6-1 in the first half and 10-5 in the second half — and booted six corner kicks to Mac-Hi's five.
The Pioneers, seeking the program's first state title since back-to-back-to-back crowns from 2005-07, ended their campaign with an overall mark of 16-3.
