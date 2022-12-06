MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's boys basketball team fell in overtime to Liberty Christian here on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 45-41.
The Patriots hit big 3-pointers to pull out the victory.
"We led the entire second half, but gave up a 3 at the buzzer to tie the game," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "Liberty Christian hit two 3s in overtime to seal the game.
"(Mac-Hi's) Raj Singh led all scorers with 18 points and played a great game defensively," he said.
Mac-Hi next plays at Stanfield on Thursday afternoon in Umatilla in the opening round of the Columbia Clash.
