UMATILLA — McLoughlin High's boys dropped an Eastern Oregon League basketball game to Umatilla here on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 48-36.
The Pioneers played the Vikings close early, with the score 8-all after the opening quarter and Umatilla holding a 21-13 halftime lead.
Mac-Hi kept it close until late in the second half, when Umatilla expanded a three-point lead into the final 12-point margin.
Tomas Garcia led the Pioneers with 16 points, and Alejandro Sandoval had a game-high 12 rebounds for Mac-Hi.
The Pioneers next host Vale at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
