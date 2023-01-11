Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&