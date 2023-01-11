RICHLAND — McLoughlin High's boys battled Liberty Christian to the end, but ultimately lost a 46-45 non-league basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Pioneers trailed the Patriots, 19-12, after the first quarter but pulled within 23-22 at halftime.
Liberty Christian held on to a 38-35 lead into the fourth period, and eked out the one-point victory.
The Pioneers were led by Alejandro Sandoval and Raj Singh with 20 and 17 points, respectively.
"We struggled boxing out, giving up too many second-chance points," Mac-Hi coach Tavis Crittenden said. "And (we) missed all of our free throws in the fourth quarter."
The Pioneers next host Riverside on Friday.
