ONTARIO, Ore. — McLoughlin High's boys basketball team took a 48-39 Greater Oregon League victory over Ontario here on Saturday night, Jan. 8.
"We got up 13-3 in the first quarter and let them come back," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "We struggled offensively at times, which is to be expected after two long layoffs over break. We have only been in the gym a few times over the last four weeks, and our rust showed at times, but the guys gritted out a tough league win on the road. They played extremely hard all game and did a great job defensively."
Mac-Hi held a 21-18 halftime lead and extended that margin over the final two quarters.
Zach Setzer led the Pioneers with 14 points, with Isaac Earls putting up 13.
Leo Rodriguez led Mac-Hi's defense with seven steals, and "Andrew Lewis did a great job defending their best player in crunch time, shutting him down," Crittenden said. "Zach hit a couple big 3s and Isaac iced the game at the free-throw line."
Setzer also grabbed six rebounds, and Rodriguez dished four assists.
Mac-Hi plays at Umatilla on Tuesday.
