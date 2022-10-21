JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre won his third cross country meet of his senior season at the Gold Rush Run here on Thursday, Oct. 20.
McIntyre won the race in 15:24.5.
"Alex was in the lead pack for the majority of the run," TigerScots coach Jeremy Dobos said. "In the last half-mile he outkicked Heppner's Trevor Nichols and Grady Greenwood. Alex knocked nearly a minute off his previous best time, and shattered the school record by 44 seconds."
McIntyre's performance highlighted W-M's runners.
"We had an outstanding showing from our runners at the Gold Rush Run in John Day today," Dobos said. "All the work that our runners have put in this season was on full display. Almost the entire team had either a personal best or a season best.
"On the ladies side, sophomore Brynn Brownie led the way for her team," he said. "Brynn knocked over two minutes off her previous personal best with a 22nd-place finish, clocking in at 23:36.
"Rose White finished five spots behind her in 27th, posting a season best time, followed closely by Mackenzie Aldrich in 29th besting her own personal record by almost 2 1/2 minutes," Dobos said. "Natalie Davenport finished 35th, also improving two minutes on her personal record. Helen Williams placed a few spots behind her in 39th.
"Can't emphasize enough how proud I am of our ladies, they showed up today!"
On the TigerScot boys side, freshman Tristan Weseman finished in 33rd with a personal best of 18:47.
"Tristan PR'd today by over two minutes, and was only the fourth freshman to cross the finish line," Dobos said.
Weston-McEwen next has the Special District 3 Championships next Friday.
