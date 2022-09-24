STANFIELD, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's cross country team ran at the Big Cat Classic at Stanfield High on Friday, Sept. 23.
"Our team did pretty well yesterday," TigerScots coach Jeremy Dobos said. "I was really proud of the effort I saw on the course."
W-M senior Alex McIntyre lead for the majority of the race, but was eventually passed in the final stretch by Heppner’s Trevor Nichols.
McIntyre finished one second behind Nichols in 16:40.3.
"(I) was really proud of how he dictated the race of the pace, and left nothing out there," Dobos said.
TigerScots freshman Kaiden Stanford, running his third cross country race, knocked almost two minutes of his previous best, Dobos said, as he finished 64th in 26:41.4.
W-M's Tristan Weseman finished 59th in 24:48.4.
On the girls' side, TigerScot junior Evie Lieuallen led W-M with a 21st-place finish and a season best time, Dobos said, as she finished in 24:54.2.
"She got after it early and really worked the whole course," he said. "Most of the team ran as a pack and helped push each other. It was great to see."
Rose White placed 28th for W-M in 26:36.0, with Brynn Brownie, Mackenzie Aldrich, Natalie Davenport and Helen Williams grouped 37th-40th.
The TigerScots next go to the Pasco Big Cross meet on Saturday.
