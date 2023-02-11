KIRKLAND, Wash. — Walla Walla High School's boys wrestling team had Mateo Caso win a regional championship for the Blue Devils while teammates Carter O'Dell and Jon Smith each placed third in their respective weight classes Saturday, Feb. 11, during the 3A Region 4 tournament at Juanita High School in Kirland, Washington.
The Blue Devils placed eighth as team.
"Cater O’Dell waxed everyone except the returning state finalist," Blue Devils coach Jake Butenhoff said. "He absolutely laid a smack down on these kids, and it was fun to see.
"Mateo Caso strengthen his seed by becoming the champs at 152. Mateo wrestled a very tough Lake Washington kid that was a mystery to us.
"The kid was very solid and a heck of a wrestler, but what I just saw out of Mateo just put him in a totally different league of his own. He wrestled smart and he was dominant. He allowed his opponents only one point the entire tournament.
"Jon Smith has figured out how to be a big scary man. His trajectory of improvement is really something special. Jon was injured for his first season of wrestling last year.
"This season he lost quite a few matches at the beginning. But he trusted the process and here he is qualifying for the state tournament.
"And with that, he’s giving the top ranked kids one- or two-point matches. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him knock of some big names enroute to a medal next week."
