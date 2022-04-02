HEPPNER, Ore. — Madison Shell belted two home runs for Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team Friday, April 1, and Genna Robinson hit one herself as the TigerScots won a doubleheader with 18-2 and 18-3 victories over district rival Heppner/Ione.
Shell finished the day with eight runs batted in for the TigerScots (6-2 overall, 2-0 in the district) as she went 4-for-8 with two homers and a double, while Robinson was 3-for-4 with five RBI.
The TigerScots also had Luna Dennett going 5-for-7 with two doubles, Dalana Pickard 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI, and Ava Sams doubled twice in the second game as she went 3-for-4.
Hailey Stallings pitched both games for the TigerScots, working all seven innings while also batting 3-for-4 with three bases on balls.
"Today we had some adjustments to our line up due to personnel not being available, but the girls stayed focused and played better defense than earlier this week," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "Our bats were solid and gave Hailey lots of run support. It was a pair of good team wins."
The TigerScots are scheduled to next play April 12, hosting College Place High for a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
