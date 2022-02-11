LA GRANDE, Ore. — Madi Perkins led all scorers with a game-high 17 points for McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team Friday, Feb. 11, but La Grande rallied to hand the Pioneers a 45-37 loss in their Greater Oregon League regular season finale.
Emma Leber had another 13 points for the Pioneers (7-9 overall), who placed third in the four-team league with a 2-4 record.
They went to halftime up 18-13, but La Grande tied things up at the start of the fourth quarter before pulling away in the closing minutes.
