ONTARIO, Ore. — Madi Perkins and Emma Leber proved to be an effective 1-2 punch for the McLoughlin High School girls basketball team on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 8, against the host Tigers.
Perkins scored 23 points and Leber added 16 as the Pioneers rolled to a 51-19 victory in the Greater Oregon League opener for both schools.
"Our girls executed the game plan well and turned pressure defense into offense," Mac-Hi assistant coach Tim Miller said. "We got into a little foul trouble, but did a good job of adjusting and playing cleaner in the second half."
Perkins "played the whole game" and turned in "a really strong effort," Miller said.
The Pioneers, now 5-3 overall, play a non-league game at Umatilla on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.