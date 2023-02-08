BOARDMAN, Ore. — Madi Perkins scored 22 points to lead McLoughlin High's girls to a 31-23 Eastern Oregon League basketball victory over Riverside here on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The Pirates led 6-5 after the first quarter, with the Pioneers taking a 12-11 lead into halftime.
Mac-Hi outscored Riverside 15-5 in the third quarter to break the game open and the Pioneers secured the victory in the fourth quarter.
Mac-Hi next hosts Umatilla on Thursday.
