A three-sport varsity student-athlete at DeSales Catholic High School the last four years with volleyball, basketball and softball, Maddie Wahl braced for the possibility of a disappointing end to her playing days on Tuesday, May 10.
DeSales' softball team was in Springdale, Washington, at Mary Walker High for a do-or-die playoff — the winner would qualify for a spot in the district championship tournament, and the loser was done — yet Wahl remained home due to an injury she had suffered the previous day in Colton.
Unable to even be there for the game that might very well be the last of her final season, Wahl logged into the GameChanger app to follow the action.
The thought of this season ending was already a reason for nail biting, and the course of plays only added to the drama.
However, the Irish managed to prevail in a 10-8 victory.
"It was definitely nerve-racking listening to it," Wahl said.
Her final season at DeSales now had at least one more week, with the double-elimination regional bracket starting the Irish in a quarterfinal on Monday at Northport, of the 1B Northeast League.
At least one more week before life changes with graduation on June 4.
Rarely has Wahl, who will go next year to Montana State University, had an idle moment since she's been at DeSales.
Not only has Wahl played a sport each fall, winter and spring, she's done it all on varsity.
"My whole goal in my eighth-grade year going into high school was to be a three-sport, four-year athlete," Wahl said. "That was my only goal.
"I wanted to stay active and athletic and engaged — always just being around new people, making friendships and relationships like that."
Practices and games every single day immediately following classes has left Wahl with little free time.
"The weekend, sometimes," Wahl said. "I would really push myself and get all my work done so that I could hang out with friends after school and on the weekends. But other than that, no.
"It's a hard balance, especially at DeSales, because they're a super-academic school. It's definitely challenging at times."
All the time Wahl has put into practice and learning since being at DeSales has resulted in outstanding senior seasons during the 2021-22 school year.
Starting in the fall with volleyball, the Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division named Wahl its 2021 Player of the Year.
Basketball followed over the winter, and Wahl made the all-division first team.
Now, the year is finishing with more success on the softball field this spring.
Wahl has been swinging a productive bat and supporting the power-packed Irish lineup by making contact, rarely striking out, getting the ball in play, keeping the pressure on opposing fielders, and stealing bases at almost every opportunity.
"I'm really excited," Wahl said. "We're such a young team, and I think we've done pretty well. It's an exciting time for all of us, especially us seniors — the three of us (Hadley Dunham and Mary-Elizabeth Balof)."
Dunham sports their highest batting average, hitting .737 with 42 hits in 57 at-bats over 16 games.
Her younger sister Kate, a sophomore, follows at .717 while also leading the team in doubles (14), runs batted in (26) and on-base percentage (.795) with the help of 17 walks.
Hadley also has a team-high 42 stolen bases, Balof is second in RBI's with 23 while hitting .458, and Wahl compliments the order by hitting .478 with 12 RBI's, 20 steals and 14 walks against only six strikeouts.
"This is our last sports season ever," Wahl said, "so it's nerve-racking, but very exciting and well deserving for us."
Outside of softball, however, Wahl has been the only senior on talented, but mostly inexperienced, DeSales varsities.
Yet every season has included the thrill of playoffs.
Wahl provides her younger teammates a steadying influence.
"She was a strong force all season long, set a great example for our younger players and will be greatly missed," DeSales volleyball coach Steve Ruthven said Nov. 4, 2021, following the end of their season in the district tournament with a five-set loss to Liberty Christian.
The season had already featured several Wahl highlights.
"Maddie had her head in the game tonight and played to her potential," Ruthven said Sept. 28, 2021, after Wahl had scored 18 kills, served four aces, made five blocks and hustled on 12 digs in a thrilling five-set loss to Sunnyside Christian. "Her confidence was up, and she wanted the ball."
Excitement continued during the 2021-22 basketball season, with Wahl contributing to a dramatic victory on Feb. 11 in the district playoffs.
The Irish and Yakama Nation were tied 44-44 with about a minute left when Wahl fed teammate Morgan Thomas for a 3-pointer to put them on top.
Yakama Nation would quickly answer with a 3 of its own to tie things up again, but the Irish prevailed in the closing seconds on a game-winner by Emmalyne Jimenez.
The season ended five days later with some drama, as the Irish fell to Pomeroy in overtime, 49-44. Wahl was second on the team in scoring with 14 points in her last game.
Wahl had already tasted late-game excitement the previous year as a junior, when she converted a three-point play with two seconds left against Liberty Christian for a 56-55 victory.
"Maddie hit a big shot under the basket for us and then hit her free throw to seal the win," Irish coach Kevin Magnaghi said at the time. "We executed our game plan very well, never gave up."
Wahl was an eighth grader, already playing high school varsity sports, when Maddy Thomas was the only senior on several DeSales teams.
Thomas, the 2017 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the softball Irish, just completed a record-setting four years at Whitworth University in Spokane.
"Maddy is a huge inspiration to anyone," Wahl said. "Anyone can see that and see her leadership. She really pushed us, which is the best thing I think a leader can do. Push us to be the most competitive (we can be) and try to get us better every day.
"I just strive to do that with every girl and every teammate — just push us and get us better."
Her experience at DeSales, and its young teams, has already made Wahl something of a coach.
"Yeah, especially with form in every sport," Wahl said. "In volleyball, getting your form down is the most important thing to set up a play. In softball, in the outfield, it can mean working to turn and move the right way. That's definitely a big part of it."
"And then trying to motivate the team, get everyone to come together. In volleyball, that was a huge thing. If one person is down then that brings everyone down, so trying to keep everyone happy and uplifted is a very important thing."
DeSales may have its graduation ceremonies in less than three weeks, but before then, Wahl still has one final varsity sports season to complete.
Wahl has already been reaching out to younger student-athletes.
Why stop?
"Actually, I want to be an athletic trainer," Wahl said. "One of the majors you can take at MSU, Montana State, is coaching and human sciences.
"You could get your coaching and athletic training degree, and that is something I would love to do."
