MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's football season came to end with a 40-18 loss to Riverside at Shockman Field on Friday, Oct. 28.
"Overall, we just need to better at tackling," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "We had various opportunities to make Riverside punt the ball, we allowed them to convert on third-and-long too many times."
Mac-Hi quarterback Nathan Estrada finished 7 for 26 passing for 71 yards and an interception, had a 2-point conversion pass and had three rushes for 30 yards.
Tregyn Quigg had 20 yards on six rushes, and had a reception for 15 yards before leaving the game with a knee injury.
John Koklich had 11 rushes for 82 yards and two touchdowns (of 18 and 22 yards).
Ismael Marquez grabbed four passes for 21 yards and a 2-point conversion pass, and Malique Crews had a 20-yard reception while leading the Pioneers defense in tacklers and setting up a safety.
"A winless season is never fun, but our boys are trusting the process and see where we are headed," coach Estrada said. "We will be losing a few seniors, but are gaining an experienced freshmen class next season.
"Throughout the season we saw glimpses of how good we are, which is a very positive thing for us being a young team," he said. "As a coaching staff, we are excited for the future.
"Thank you, Pioneer family, for your support, we truly appreciate all of you!"
